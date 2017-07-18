Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere may have just revealed the answer to a major mystery without many fans even noticing.

While Sam (John Bradley) was flipping through books at the Citadel, one page seemed to reveal a possible cure for Jorah's (Iain Glen) greyscale. As pointed out by a Reddit user StormSS, one of the pages appeared to hint at dragonglass as a potential cure for the debilitating disease.

Although not all the words on the page are legible, the words "stone," "dragonglass," "cure" and "ingestion" are clear. That's lead some fans to assume this text details a folk remedy of ingesting dragonglass as a low-risk way to cure greyscale. But before you get your hopes up, the text also seems to indicate that this isn't necessarily a reliable cure, appearing to say that the diseased person's money would be "better spent on practical treatments."

The fact that the author clearly discounts the idea of dragonglass as a means of curing greyscale would explain why the Citadel wouldn't apply this cure to everyone who's suffering from it, including poor Jorah, who's currently locked up in medical quarantine. But as anyone who's mildly familiar with medical history knows, it's always important to take medical opinions from the past with a huge grain of salt. Plus, it's not exactly as though the Citadel has given us reason to put our full faith in them as an organization with an open mind. Rather, they prefer to stick strictly to traditions -- and traditional beliefs -- as seen in Sam's attempt to get them to take the threat of the Night King seriously.

via GIPHY

Game of Thrones has already positioned Sam to eventually prove the maester's beliefs wrong when it comes to the great war that's coming, so the idea that he might prove their opinions on greyscale wrong, as well, isn't exactly a stretch. And given that Jorah is currently imprisoned where Sam is stationed, it doesn't take a genius to predict that Sam will likely find some means to cure his greyscale, thus saving his life and providing yet another link between Team Jon (Kit Harington) and Team Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

We also know that dragonglass is the most important material in all of Westeros (and Game of Thrones) this season, so it would serve the story well to have Jorah's greyscale cure be connected to the larger, ongoing storylines as opposed to being something completely unrelated. We do only have seven episodes this season, so narrative efficiency is more valuable than ever now.

via GIPHY

The idea that greyscale might have a strong connection to dragonglass also makes a lot of sense when you think about what we've seen of the disease so far. The only person we know whose greyscale was stopped from spreading was Shireen, who -- maybe not so coincidentally -- lived in Dragonstone, which we now know is situated atop a whole mound of dragonglass. It's entirely possible that she somehow ingested dragonglass indirectly (possibly through the water) or one of the maesters called by Stannis to heal her decided to attempt the old dragonglass folk remedy out of convenience and desperation.

Game of Thrones star explains why a Stark reunion would be "bittersweet"

So why does all this matter in Game of Thrones' long run? It's possible greyscale was just a device to drive Jorah's character development and have him connect with Sam, the mentee of his late father Lord Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo). Or maybe we'll learn that greyscale's connection with dragonglass goes far beyond a cure, and it will play a role in the war with the Night King to come. (Stone is much more impervious to cold and ice than human flesh after all.)

Either way, we're betting Sam will cure Jorah's greyscale one way or another very soon, helping close an old chapter and setting these characters up for their end game adventures. And if you ask us, it's about time.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.