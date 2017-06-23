Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

If there's one thing everyone knows about Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the sexy, scowling hero of HBO's Game of Thrones, it's that Jon Snow knows nothing. Seriously, N-O-T-H-I-N-G.

His complete lack of knowledge on virtually all topics is one of the most universal truths of the Game of Thrones universe -- especially since the most recent season finale, when we learned that Jon's know-nothingness extends even further than previously imagined, dating all the way back to the circumstances of his own birth. (In a major, albeit unsurprising, flashback, Jon was revealed to be the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, a fact kept secret for the sake of his safety -- and a whole new lynchpin on which to spin a million more "You know nothing, Jon Snow" memes.)

But you know what? Enough about all the stuff Jon Snow doesn't know. He knows plenty. He knows, like, at least twelve things.

No, wait. THIRTEEN.

1. He knows he doesn't know everything. (That's why he's delegated Sam Tarly to be the educated brains of his operation in the north.)

via GIPHY

2. He knows that smiling is overrated.

via GIPHY

3. He knows that murderous traitors deserve neither mercy nor a quick death.

via GIPHY

4. Almost nobody knows how to slay a White Walker, but Jon Snow? Yep. He knows.

via GIPHY

5. He knows how to do it. You know. IT.

via GIPHY

6. Actually, he knows lots of sex stuff. He definitely knows more sex stuff than you.

via GIPHY

7. He knows what that thing over there is. That big fan-looking thing. What do you call it?

via GIPHY

8. He knows it's important not to skip leg day... or so one can surmise.

via GIPHY

9. He knows how he feels about you. Yes, you, personally.

via GIPHY

10. He knows a contractual loophole when he sees one.

via GIPHY

11. He knows the precise angle at which one should face the wind to achieve a Pantene-perfect, tousled look.

via GIPHY

12. He knows how to breathe and be alive and stuff. Yes, he does. He just forgot for a few days but he's FINE NOW, OKAY.

via GIPHY

13. And man oh man, does he know how to give an inspirational speech. Even Lyanna Mormont was moved.

Jon Snow and all his knowledge will return when Game of Thrones does, on July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.