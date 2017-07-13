Umm, George R.R. Martin is either the trolliest troll to ever troll... or he just spilled some serious spoilers about Game of Thrones Season 7 and beyond.

When discussing the topic of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), who has been repeatedly brought back from the dead by the Lord of Light, Martin pulled a reveal out of nowhere that may end up having huge implications for the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

"[P]oor Beric Dondarrion, who was set up as the foreshadowing of all this, every time he's a little less Beric," Martin told Time. "His memories are fading, he's got all these scars, he's becoming more and more physically hideous, because he's not a living human being anymore. His heart isn't beating, his blood isn't flowing in his veins, he's a wight, but a wight animated by fire instead of by ice, now we're getting back to the whole fire and ice thing."

Fire wights. Those are a thing now?!

Beric might be a Westerosi version of Frankenstein at this point, but he's not the only one who was brought back to life by the Lord of Light.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) rose from the grave last year following a ritual performed by Lord of Light priestess Melisandre (Carice van Houten), so does that mean he's a fire wight too? And what exactly are the rules about these wights who aren't just mindless ice-powered killing machines?

We saw Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) alive and well and also technically a wight thanks to the dragonglass shoved in his heart, and he seemed normal enough. But there's no guarantees fire wights follow the same rules, so it's going to be a guessing game until Game of Thrones answers this burning question (pun totally intended).

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.