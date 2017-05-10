Now Playing Game of Thrones: Here are the Four Best Ideas for HBO's Spin-offs

Potential spoilers for Game of Thrones follow, read at your own risk!

Four years after he rowed away from our hearts seemingly forever, we've finally located Game of Thrones' missing heartthrob Gendry (Joe Dempsie).

Problem is, "Gendry" booked a starring gig on a sexy new spy thriller, and presumably isn't returning to Thrones as a series regular anytime soon.

...Darn.

Dempsie, who hasn't been seen on Thrones since Season 3, will join Mark Strong in Fox Network Group's Deep State, which has officially begun production in Morocco. According to Variety, Dempsie will play a "gifted" spy named Harry Clarke, whose "moral compass proves too rigid for the kind of work he has to carry out."

Strong, meanwhile, stars as an ex-spy who gets back in the game to avenge his son, "only to find himself at the heart of a covert intelligence war and a conspiracy to profit from the spread of chaos throughout the Middle East."

The eight-episode series sounds smart and promising, and will air in more than 50 countries around the globe. But while we're happy for Dempsie, we're also still clinging to hope that Gendry will return to the Westerosi fold in Season 7.

Joe Dempsie, Game of Thrones

After all, the actor was spotted at the airport in Belfast -- where Thrones does the bulk of its filming -- back in September, and with the publicly reviled Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) currently sitting on the Iron Throne, many folks in Westeros would just love to find out that Robert Baratheon has a bastard heir that could dethrone her. (And if he needs a little help pushing her out of the way, might we recommend a certain pint-sized warrior assassin, who also just-so-happens to be Gendry's once and future soulmate?)

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.