HBO's Game of Thrones operates under a massive veil of secrecy, going to extreme lengths to keep spoilers from leaking into the public as it flies by the books and barrels towards its series finale next year. But old, veteran actors are above all that, don't care about secrets and aren't afraid to tell the world what's coming up in the show because they've earned the right to.

Jim Broadbent, whose casting in Game of Thrones Season 7 was revealed last August but was detailed merely as "significant," blew up his NDA and spilled the beans on who he's playing in an interview with ScreenCrush.

Broadbent told the site, "I'm playing a maester, an archmaester. I'm an old professor character." First, it's nice to see that legendary actors also refer to their roles in broad archetypes ("old professor character"). Second, that pretty much confirms what we all believed in the first place, that Broadbent was brought on board to hang with Samwell (John Bradley) in The Citadel, the clubhouse where all the eggheads in Westeros get their training and read books.

For fans of the Song of Ice and Fire book series (mild spoilers follow), the news means that Broadbent will probably be suiting up as Maester Marwyn, an elder who Sam divulges all his knowledge of the White Walkers to and who plays a big part in Dany's (Emilia Clarke) business on the mainland.

Broadbent also mentions that he will appear in five of the seven episodes this season and that he only shot scenes inside a studio, meaning we'll probably only see him inside The Citadel, i.e. he probably won't share scenes with Dany just yet.

This isn't the first time a famous actor didn't give a hoot about the secrecy surrounding Game of Thrones. Ian McShane, who played Brother Ray in Season 6, divulged the nature of his character before it was kosher and also revealed he was only in one episode while complaining about people complaining about spoilers. Old actors who don't give an eff are the best.

Game of Thrones returns for Season 7 later this year.