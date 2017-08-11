Now Playing Game of Thrones: Will Jon and Daenerys Hook Up?

During Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, charming mercenary Bronn (Jerome Flynn) wounded Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) favorite dragon, Drogon, with a giant dragon-slaying crossbow. It was a huge "NOOOOO!" moment for the fans, and Flynn is feeling the repercussions in real life.

"Since the day the battle aired, I've been a little unpopular, I have to say," Flynn told HBO's Making Game of Thrones blog. "My postman won't speak to me because I shot the dragon."

I guess Royal Mail is Team Dany, but can you really blame them? What's more surprising is that Flynn confirmed that Qyburn's (Anton Lesser) crossbow actually worked!

"Yes, I shot that thing, so it was real" he said. "It was all part of the sequence and training. The armorers on this show are just geniuses, and they try to make everything as authentic as possible. It's probably the coolest weapon I'm going to get to play with."

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.