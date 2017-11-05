Now Playing Game of Thrones: When Will Jon and Dany Find Out They're Related?

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa may be in London to promote the forthcoming release of Justice League, but he hasn't forgotten about his star-making role on the small screen, either.

This weekend, Khal Drogo himself linked up with his Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke, for a night of revelry, and the pair decided to share a shot of their fun night out on the town.

Clarke posted a picture of herself enjoying some adult beverages with her former GoT co-star, captioning the cheery shot, "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere#hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon."

Thanks to Clarke's newly-dyed hair, the shot does look more in-character than most of their off-screen snaps, but fortunately for everyone, this doesn't appear to be another of Daenerys Targaryen's fever dreams about the other side.