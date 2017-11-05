Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa may be in London to promote the forthcoming release of Justice League, but he hasn't forgotten about his star-making role on the small screen, either.
This weekend, Khal Drogo himself linked up with his Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke, for a night of revelry, and the pair decided to share a shot of their fun night out on the town.
Clarke posted a picture of herself enjoying some adult beverages with her former GoT co-star, captioning the cheery shot, "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere#hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon."
Thanks to Clarke's newly-dyed hair, the shot does look more in-character than most of their off-screen snaps, but fortunately for everyone, this doesn't appear to be another of Daenerys Targaryen's fever dreams about the other side.