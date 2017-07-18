Excited for a potential Stark reunion in Season 7 of Game of Thrones? SAME!

We've only got the most basic clues that the Stark siblings might reconnect this year, so we're keeping our fingers crossed. Our hopes may be high, but according to Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark, we might want to curb our enthusiasm. While the Starks may be closer geographically than ever before, they couldn't be farther apart in terms of character development and growth.

"I think if they were ever to reunite at some point, I think it would be bittersweet," Hempstead-Wright tells TV Guide. "They've been away for so long and they're all very different people. Bran's like a tree wizard, Arya's (Maisie Williams) an assassin, Sansa's (Sophie Turner) like very politically conniving now."

When you look at the trajectory of each Stark sibling over the years, you start to see Hempstead-Wright's point.

While Sansa and Jon's (Kit Harington) initial reunion gave us the sweetest, most satisfying hug we've ever seen on Game of Thrones, that nostalgia and love didn't last very long. Sansa's power plays and the secret-keeping certainly aren't on the same level as they were in King's Landing, but she and Jon have experienced friction already and likely will again throughout Season 7.

Come to think of it, we can't imagine Jon and Arya having the same relationship we saw in the pilot now that Arya is a stone-cold killing machine.

As for Bran, he's no longer a little boy, and we're not sure he's really even fully human either. Whatever the Three-Eyed Raven has turned him into, it's made him wiser, warier and more disconnected from his identity as a Stark than ever before. If he ever makes it to Winterfell, it would be impossible for him to slip right back into the little-lordling position he once held at his family home.

It's these inevitable points of tension that Isaac Hempstead-Wright says would make a Stark reunion bittersweet.

"I don't know if any of them would really connect in the way that they used to," he says. "I don't know, I'd be interested to see it one day."

