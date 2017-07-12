For the first time in way too long, we're heading into a season of Game of Thrones without all the Stark kids in mortal peril. Arya is making her way through the North on a mission to kill people, while Sansa and Jon are chilling safely within the walls of Winterfell.

The only one in any real danger, is Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), who is still North of the Wall. Not a great place to be when the Night King is currently hunting you down.

TV Guide spoke to Isaac Hempstead-Wright about Bran's journey in Season 7, and what on earth he's capable of now that he's the Three-Eyed Raven.

It looks like Bran might be at Winterfell in the Season 7 trailer, so does that mean we might get more Stark reunions this year?

Hempstead-Wright: Oh, is that what it looks like? I'm not sure. I know we saw him in a snazzy new wheelchair, but I couldn't possibly say where that wheelchair is positioned.

Speaking of the snazzy new wheelchair, why did it take him six seasons to get one?

Hempstead-Wright: Tell me about it. They're complicated things to build. It's been in development for the past six seasons. We've had the best minds of Westeros building that wheelchair.

Do you think Bran has a handle on his Three-Eyed Raven powers, or does he still have a lot to learn about them?

Hempstead-Wright: Well, the old Three-Eyed Raven said himself, "You're not ready." So Bran has really been thrown into the deep end here. I think he needs to have a level head. He needs to understand that this is much bigger than him now, and he's got a responsibility way beyond just taking care of himself. He's got information that could change the entire course of the story, so he's got to make sure that he uses it wisely and delivers it to the right people.

He also has this connection to the Night King, which is terrifying. How does that factor into Season 7?

Hempstead-Wright: Now that Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven he is the arch enemy of the Night King. He is the sworn nemesis of probably the scariest person in Westeros. That's really not a safe place for Bran to be, Westeros, at all right now. He should get out while he can and sit on a beach for a while. Wait for it to blow over. I'm as excited as everyone else to see how that's going to play out.

Fans instantly realized the significance of Bran's vision of Lyanna Stark as it relates to Rhaegar Targaryen last season, but does Bran understand what he learned and the history there?

Hempstead-Wright: Bran now has access to the entire history of time, so hopefully as it goes on he will learn more and more about the specifics of all these events. Yeah, I think that will make a lot of good storytelling as we go on.

Does that mean we'll see Bran take more ventures into the past this season?

Hempstead-Wright: Again, I can't speak to specifics, but hopefully yes. Hopefully we'll be seeing more.

Do you think we'll ever figure out how exactly he interacts with the past? Like when he called out to Ned Stark or when he turned Hodor into Hodor?

Hempstead-Wright:I mean, I think that's really the tip of the iceberg on what further damage Bran could do in terms of totally messing up time and the history of time. Hopefully Bran's not going to start screwing around with the timeline again, otherwise we're all in trouble.

Does Bran know how many Starks have died up to this point? Or is he going to get some seriously bad news when and if he returns home?

Hempstead-Wright:I think Bran knows pretty much everything that's gone on in Westeros because he can now tap into history and what's happened. I think he's well aware of it. And even in previous seasons -- like when Catelyn came into his dream just before she died -- I think Bran's got a pretty good connection with the fate of most of his family unfortunately.

Basically, you don't want to be showing up in Bran Stark's dreams. That does not bode well for you.

Hempstead-Wright:Exactly, it's like the kiss of death.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.