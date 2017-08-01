Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is playing a dangerous game this season on Game of Thrones, ruling the North in Jon's (Kit Harington) absence while also seemingly reaching for that power herself. With rebellious lords grumbling around Winterfell, enemies to the North and South, and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) whispering in her ear, Sansa might be in more danger now than ever before.

Luckily, she's got Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) to watch her back along the way. According to Christie, Brienne might be the only one we should trust when it comes to Sansa's wellbeing.

HBO Hacked, Game of Thrones Scripts Stolen and Leaked

"For me, what I find interesting is the idea of two women, where there is a difference in age, where they come from entirely different perspectives -- seemingly different perspectives -- where they are put together," Christie told TV Guide. "Brienne is, of course, serving her oath that she pledged to Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) -- to return the Stark girls home and to protect them, and Brienne is incredibly loyal to that oath and incredibly loyal to Sansa."

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones



As Sansa accrues more control over Winterfell, we're definitely worried that power might cause her to push people closest to her away. She's already started to butt heads with Jon, and even her relationship with her baby brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is not what it used to be.

Could she end up pushing Brienne away too? It's doubtful, given that Brienne will always keep her oath to protect Sansa, but still -- power does strange things to people.

The Way Game of Thrones Is Burning Through Story Reveals a Lot About Where We're Heading

"I think there's something very interesting about the relationship between these two women and where it goes," Christie says. "What power does to those relationships. What experience does, in terms of developing an independence of thought, of starting to question authority, starting to question what does it mean to do the right thing. Does it mean to obey an order or is it to make a judgment based on the facts that are occurring in front of you?"

For all that people don't like Sansa challenging Jon, she truly is just trying to do what she thinks is best for their people. When push comes to shove, we're undoubtedly going to see Sansa make a game-time decision -- here's hoping she's honed her judgment enough to make the right choice.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.