Another world from the mind of George R.R. Martin is coming to your television.

The Game of Thrones creator's 1980 novella Nightflyers has been picked up to series by Syfy, The Hollywood Reporter says. Far from the sword and sorcery of Thrones, Nightflyers is set in outer space and follows a crew of scientists who set out to investigate the possibility of an alien life form, but become trapped by their ship's artificial intelligence and its never-seen captain. It sounds downright frightening!

Martin won't actually be involved in the project since he's inked to HBO, but it will be his universe that the show plays in. Syfy actually ordered a pilot of the series in July and is in production of the first episode, but hasn't revealed any casting news.

If you want to be spoiled about Nightflyers -- just like every needs to be with Thrones, it seems -- you can actually watch the 1987 film that was based on the book. Hopefully the show will feature futuristic gymnastic uneven bars just like there was in the movie, according to this totally retro trailer: