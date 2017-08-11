Ever since news broke that Gendry (Joe Dempsie) would make his return in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, fans have been wracking their brains to figure out how (and why) he'd find his way back into the fold.

Last we saw of Gendry, he was escaping the evil clutches of Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and Stannis (Stephen Dillane) on Dragonstone with the help of Davos (Liam Cunningham) in Season 3. All these years later, we haven't seen hide nor hair of him -- not even a throwaway mention.

Game of Thrones: Who Will Reunite Next?

The only logical way of bringing him back would be for someone to stumble upon him in a small town somehow, where he's presumably been laying low in hopes of hiding his "king's blood." Since Arya (Maisie Williams), Melisandre and Davos are the only ones who would even recognize him, it's got to be one of these three who will usher him back into the story. Our bet? It'll be Davos, since Melisandre would send him running and Arya is all the way in the North.

As for why he's coming back, it's anyone's guess. Seeing as he's a talented blacksmith, maybe he'll be forging all these dragonglass weapons Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will need? Team Dany could use an expert like Gendry to lead their weapons team if they want any chance at saving the realm from the Night King.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.