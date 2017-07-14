Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

Game of Thrones isn't likely to top any Best TV Comedies lists at the end of the year, but the HBO fantasy series, which returns for Season 7 on Sunday, July 16, does have its fair share of comedic moments.

I know, I know, right now you're like, "Please, put down the wine before you trip over a chair and embarrass yourself more, lady." But it's true! The deeply dramatic series finds humor in the little things, like dick jokes, misunderstandings or creepy stares from Tormund Giantsbane.

Of course, it's easy to forget this what with all the murder, castration, burning children at the stake, and surprise cannibalism that has occurred throughout the show's first six seasons. But it's precisely because of the show's tendency to draw buckets of blood and behead precious direwolves that its writers have attempted to lighten the mood with, say, Tyrion's ongoing one-man show.

So as we prepare for the inevitably bloody battles ahead -- and come to terms with the fact that not everyone will make it through the final 13 episodes -- let's take a look back at some of the good times. (Good being a relative term, obviously.)

1. When Edmure Tully couldn't aim for s---.

Well, this is embarrassing.

2. That time Maester Pycelle farted and everyone just went along with it.

Not even Game of Thrones is immune to fart jokes.

3. When the Hound haggled over how much he could butcher someone.

Bunch of nancies!

4. When Tormund made fun of Jon's small d---.

It's even funnier because he calls it a pecker.

5. Everything that Bronn has ever said or done.



6. No, seriously, everything he's ever said or done.

Bronn is the gift that keeps on giving.

7. Most of the time that Tyrion gets drunk, to be honest.

He drinks and he jokes about things.

8. Every time Tormund has laid eyes on Brienne.

Give it up, bro. She doesn't like you. (Just kidding. Please don't ever stop.)

9. That time Tyrion gave new meaning to musical chairs.

If anything, this wasn't dragged out long enough.

10. When Jon had to explain battle strategy to Tormund.

When it doubt, always resort to hand motions.

12. When Olenna Tyrell said everything we wanted to say to the Sand Snakes.

All hail, Olenna Tyrell, the queen of shade.

13. That time Stannis turned into the grammar police.

Stannis was wrong about a lot of things. He was not wrong about this.

14. When Podrick's sexual prowess was revealed.

Tyrion wasn't the only person shocked by this hilarious revelation.

15. When Tyrion slapped Joffrey... three times.

It doesn't get any funnier than this.

Game of Thrones returns for Season 7 Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.