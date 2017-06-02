Now Playing Game of Thrones: Here are the Four Best Ideas for HBO's Spin-offs

Bad news, Game of Thrones fans. You might have to wait a little longer to watch the show's final season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO's programming president Casey Bloys revealed that the network is going to give showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as much time as they need to create Game of Thrones' six-episode final season.

"They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule," said Bloys. "We'll have a better sense of [when it will air] once they get further into the writing."

Currently, Bloys says, they're expecting Thrones final season to air in 2018 or possibly even 2019, depending on how much time Benioff and Weiss need.

Bloys also revealed that HBO's full focus right now is on giving Game of Thrones all the attention and resources it needs, rather than focusing too much on the multiple prequel spin-offs which are currently in development. "We want to focus on Season 7 and 8," he said. "If any of these scripts come to pass, you're not going to see anything air anytime close to the Season 8 finale."

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c.