Prepare for screams across the entire realm, because HBO's final season of Game of Thrones will, officially, consist of just six episodes.

In a cast and creative panel at SxSW in Austin, Texas on Sunday (March 12), showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff joined cast members Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams for a panel discussion on the forthcoming seventh season, due on-screens this July, and revealed that all suspicions that the eighth and final season of the show would be much more abbreviated than seasons prior are correct.

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss just confirmed it: the eighth and final season of #GameOfThrones will consist of six episodes. #SXSW — Scott Meisner (@scottmeiz) March 12, 2017

That wasn't the only news that broke during the panel... Pop superstar/famous ginger Ed Sheeran will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming seventh season of the show, which was a surprise for Williams (assuming she's a fan, and this wasn't some sort of mean prank):

Ed Sheeran will make an appearance in S7, according to Benioff. Was invited as a surprise for Maisie. #SXSW #GameOfThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

Sheeran follows other music groups and performers who have cameoed on the show, including Will Champion of Coldplay, Mastodon and Sigur Rós.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its penultimate, seventh season on July 16th, 2017.