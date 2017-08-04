Just when you thought HBO had finally managed to have a season of Game of Thrones without any episode leaks, the Internet proves you wrong.

It took a little longer this year, but a Game of Thrones episode leaked online. This Sunday's episode, titled "The Spoilers Of War," hit the web and spread faster than the wildfire that destroyed the Sept of Baelor.

The video bears the watermark of Star India, one of HBO's distribution partners, who promptly took responsibility for the leak.

"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action," Star India said in a statement.

HBO subsequently confirmed that the episode has leaked, but it was not part of the hack that occurred earlier this week.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.