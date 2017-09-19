For Game of Thrones' first seven seasons, natural brunette Emilia Clarke has worn a series of wigs to portray Daenerys Targaryen, the platinum-blonde Mother of Dragons. But for Season 8, she's going all in -- she's dyed her hair blonde, Clarke revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I done did it," she captioned the photo. "Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality."

The question is, why now? Why switch to dye after all these years of wiggitude? Well, it could mean a few things...

In the books, Daenerys' hair gets singed off by Drogon's fiery breath, so it's possible the series could go down that route. Of course, Dany already walked through the inferno at Vaes Dothrak without losing her hair, so that's highly unlikely. So maybe things aren't going to work out with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and she'll cut her hair short after the breakup (jk). Or maybe it's just that the hairstyling is going in a different direction in Season 8 and will be more reliant on extensions than full-on wigs.

One thing's for certain, though: production on Season 8 is happening sooner rather than later. And that's what's really important.