At this point, are you even the slightest bit surprised that Game of Thrones fans were able to find spoilers in something as innocuous as a costume design preview?

Most of the three-minute teaser focuses on the creation of the intricate costumes for each character in Season 7. Narrated by Michelle Clapton, the lead costume designer on Game of Thrones, fans got some awesome peeks at their favorite characters' looks in Season 7, plus some adorable frolicking in the snow from their favorite actors.

The real score of this video, however, comes from a "blink and you'll miss it" behind the scenes shot of Cersei (Lena Headey) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) in between takes.

Game of Thrones

Between all the bustling crew members, you can just spot Ellaria bound in chains, which means she's more than likely going to bite the big one in Season 7. Somehow we can't imagine that Cersei would spare her life after catching her colluding with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

There's no sight of Ellaria's daughters, the Sand Snakes, but where Ellaria goes, those feisty female warriors typically follow. Place your bets now on whether you think the women of Dorne will make it out of this season alive or not.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.