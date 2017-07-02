The old adage that "winter is coming" might not be appropriate to describe the forthcoming new season of Game of Thrones weather-wise, since it launches in July. But still, WINTER IS COMING. Soon. Very soon.

And with so many tantalizing teasers and morsels of details floating about, it's hard not to get a thrill chill just thinking about the epic sauce that's about to be spilled on our collective plates right now. Case in point: Entertainment Weekly has revealed that we can expect a bit of a confrontation between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) in the show's seventh season.

It's not terribly surprising that Euron would have his sights set on the Mother of Dragons, since he'd previously shown an interest in marrying her and uniting the Seven Kingdoms under their name. But now that Dany has taken up arms with the rogue Greyjoys, Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alfie Allen), his plans might just become a little more sinister when it comes to our friend the Khaleesi.

So sayeth EW: "Dany's journey to Dragonstone won't be easy given that Euron is out there looking for her, and you can expect at least one major character meet-up in the first hour."

Considering those details are as sparse as Euron's ship count right about now, we took the liberty of coming up with a few theories about what will go down between the Drowned God and the Unburnt.

Getting a royal surprise.

Game of Thrones, HBO

Assuming Euron doesn't already know, he'll probably find out sooner than later that his hopes of marrying Daenerys are as toast as all the khals she took down in Season 6, now that she's officially signed up to support Yara's claim to the Salt Throne. And, perhaps more importantly, Dany's long gone from Slaver's Bay -- and won't even be there, if and when he assembles his 1,000 ships to set sail and ask for her hand.

Cozying up to a new queen.

Game of Thrones, HBO

Although Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has never truly been single -- since, you know, she and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) have been paying their debts to each other for decades -- she is technically available. And since she has a land army, which is something the Iron Islands have never really had the benefit of... And she could probably use a good naval commander right about now... It wouldn't be surprising to see those two come to some kind of compromise. Despite his intense disfavor for the lords of Westeros, it very well could involve some kind of sham marriage, like what she had with Robert Baratheon for so long. Crazier things have happened.

Fighting at sea!

Game of Thrones, HBO

When Dany finally got her fleet and set sail for Westeros, we had to know it wouldn't be so simple. And what's the one thing that's been missing from Game of Thrones so far? A true battle at sea (with or without wildfire). Assuming Euron does earn a license to captain some of Cersei's ships in exchange for dealing with her enemies to the east, he might just pick a fight with Dany and her new friends -- which would give Yara a long-overdue chance to show off her status as the real sealegs of the Greyjoy family, once and for all.

Drowning ... for real this time.

Game of Thrones, HBO

We've already seen Euron survive one encounter with the Drowned God. And while most men might "pray" when they see his sails, Daenerys and Yara are no men. Bleak as it might be to imagine him enduring a watery death and not coming back from it this time, it does seem like a fitting end for the Salt Throne thief.

Of course, these are all just guesses (with perhaps a dash of wishful thinking sprinkled in). We'll know more when Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16 at 9/8c.