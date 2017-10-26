Game of Thrones' already exquisite costume game soared higher than ever in Season 7, with designer Michele Clapton and team crafting several feats of engineering and art. With winter underway and Westeros' main characters prepping for a fight, this season featured lots of dark, luxurious garments that served as armor, warmth and a way for the serious players in the game to flex their strength.

These costumes are a 180-turn from the lightness and body-exposing costumes of previous seasons — when sex was abundant and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) rocked a lot of sleeveless, open pieces that conveyed vulnerability. But nobody's got time for Seven Kingdoms Tinder now. War, not sex, is on everybody's brain, which is why Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) both look like they're dressed for the ye olde boardroom rather than the bedroom.

These garments aren't decoration, but messages — if strong lines in a lots of black fur doesn't scream 'This is what real power looks like,' then what does? — and they're undeniably gorgeous as well. Workmanship shows, with finishing touches (like the metal on Cersei's scary cloaks) saying almost as much about what's happening as the dialogue itself. Costumes are not fashion, but some of this season's looks, with their alluring polish and bold swagger, look very well like they could've been sent down the runway by in Paris or New York. It'll be a while before Westeros Fashion Week returns but in the meantime, here's six costumes in particular that look just right for the catwalk.

Euron Greyjoy, for Jon Varvatos

This villainous bad boy wanted to be considered a threat to Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and to fit the part, Clapton gave him a look that's equal parts classic rock star and dangerous mercenary. Leather pants, leather jacket, exposed collarbone with artful slashes in the undershirt — he is, in fashion terms, serving downtown cool. That's right in line with the badass mood you see from John Varvatos, who, like Euron (Pilou Asbæk) likes to intimidate with lots of black, lots of leather and a IDGAF attitude.

Euron Greyjoy Photo: HBO/Getty

Daenerys Targaryen for Celine

Mother of Dragons Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) blossomed in Season 7 — getting into her stride as a warrior, leader, and fashion icon. This coat projects determination and strength (and a little bit of drama) — covering her from head to toe while also showing off powerful femininity. She's ethereal and confident, just like this quietly elegant look from Celine.

Daenerys Targaryen Photo: HBO/Getty

Sansa Stark for Michael Kors

With Sansa (Sophie Turner) becoming the true Lady of Winterfell and the unofficial Queen in the North, she's both savage and regal. Clapton put her in a lot of dress/cloak combinations that symbolize being cocooned in protection and security. It's practically a fortress of fabric and fur, not too dissimilar from something Michael Kors would show.

Sansa Stark Photo: HBO/Getty

Jon Snow for Moncler

In his voluminous, fur-adorned cloak overtop an all-business suit, Jon (Kit Harington) is dashing and chic for his big meeting (with the oncoming whitewalkers). He's broadcasting masculinity as he ventures to a new land. It's all about exploration — and something very similar, tonally at least, to what Moncler once showed in a presentation that had models walk down the runway with wolves. Can't get more Jon Snow than that.

Jon Snow Photo: HBO/Getty

Cersei Lannister for St. Laurent

Cersei, nearly giddy at the prospect of going into battle, rocked intense frocks in Season 7 that looked like full-body fortresses and contained severe elements, like chain metal and fur. She looks like one of the cold-hearted, dangerously dark , yet savagely cunning women of St. Laurent.

Cersei Lannister Photo: HBO/Getty

Daenerys Targaryen for Stella McCartney

Considering that people are still talking about this coat months after the season finale, it can be definitively called the showpiece of the season. Daenerys' stunning winter white coat will go down in lore as one of the best TV costume pieces of all time — a supple showstopper made of several different types of faux fur in patterns. Her look is inspired by Wildlings who blended into their surroundings. This faux fur masterpiece is an earth mother warrior vibe stunts only like Stella McCartney can.

Daenerys Targaryen Photo: HBO/Getty

