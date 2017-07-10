Now Playing Game of Thrones: Everything You Need to Know About the Ice Dragon

Game of Thrones' costume designer Michele Clapton must not have gotten the memo about not revealing spoilers (which they take very seriously), because she just confirmed some big stuff is going to happen.

In an interview with Uproxx, Clapton said that the King in the North Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is going to meet with true Queen of the Andals and the First Men Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and sitting queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Talking about Jon Snow's heavy cape, Clapton said "There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable. Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on."

We knew Jon and Dany were going to meet, since it has to happen narratively (and also on-set photos of their meeting leaked), but this is the first official confirmation. We also didn't know that their meeting happens in her chamber, which is a much more intimate location than her throne room (if that is in fact what Clapton is saying -- her wording is a little ambiguous). This meeting will either happen in the second episode of the season, when Dany "receives an unexpected visitor" per HBO's episode descriptions, or in episode three, when she "holds court."

The meeting with Cersei is more of a surprise. It sounds like Jon Snow is heading all the way to King's Landing. He's going to be really hot in that cloak that far south. He must really need to look regal while asking for her help in fighting the White Walkers.

Plus Jon Snow is definitely going to be encountering the Night King again, so he's got all the royalty covered this season.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.