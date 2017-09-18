Game of Thrones has only been off the air for a few weeks now, but the wait for Season 8 already feels endless. Fortunately, HBO is here to help make the hiatus a little more bearable with this animated history of Westeros.

The network has produced a 45-minute animated history of Westeros special that comes as a bonus disc when you purchase Season 7 on Blu-Ray or DVD. Titled Conquest and Rebellion, the special brings to life all the events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms in the thousands of years before Game of Thrones' story begins.

Stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys), Harry Lloyd (Viserys Targaryen), and Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy) lend their voices to narrate the special, which turns the show's complicated mythology into an easy to digest storybook.

HBO already released the first chapter of the special, "Valyria's Last Scion: House Targaryen," which details the Targaryens' journey from Valyria to Dragonstone, which you can watch now. But to see the rest, you'll have to invest in the Season 7 Blu-Ray or DVD, which hits shelves on Dec. 12.