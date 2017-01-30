Last month, it was widely reported that Game of Thrones had cast reigning UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor in a mystery role for Season 7 after UFC president Dana White confirmed it.

But it turns out White was wrong, and McGregor is not going to be on Game of Thrones after all. The Irish MMA fighter confirmed during an interview with the Good Times Network that White and UFC owners Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell asked him about appearing on the show once, immediately after a fight, but he said no and never heard about it again until it blew up into a big story.

"I'm banged up, my shin's in a heap, I've been kicking his knee straight for 25 minutes, me leg's in bits, and [White]'s trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role," the loquacious fighter said during the interview. "And I'm looking at him saying, 'Listen, come at me with the s--- I want to hear. I'm not trying to be in show business, I'm trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again.

"So that was the only time I ever heard the word Games of Thrones," McGregor continued. "And it went everywhere like months later! So I don't know where that came from. But I've never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I'm starring in Game of f---ing Thrones!"

"Don't believe everything you hear!" McGregor concluded.

So there you have it. Strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Gregor "the Mountain" Clegane remains the only champion tough guy on Game of Thrones.

TVGuide.com has reached out to the UFC for comment about why White previously said McGregor would be appearing on Game of Thrones.