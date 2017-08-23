Oh, the Internet. A world wide web of wonders, information, and often, accidental mistruths. Take, for example, a particular snap being passed around heavily on Reddit and Twitter, which purports to show a pickup truck accidentally showing up in the background of this past week's Game of Thrones.

Only problem? That shot isn't in the show.

We'll show you the screenshot in question, which was grabbed on Snacphat and then passed around on various other social media sites. Check it out:

Game of Thrones

In the scene, one of the minor (read: disposable) characters trapped North of the Wall by an unstoppable army of undead wights falls off a small cliff, and gets ripped apart. If there was, in fact, a pickup truck in the background of the scene that would be a huge gaffe for a show known for its excellent production values. Hey, maybe they're close to the end, so they just don't care anymore -- and the final scene of the series will just be Kit Harington taping his lines on Skype from his apartment. Right?

But that above snapshot isn't from a scene in the show. In fact, it's from a behind the scenes about the episode, approximately nine minutes and twenty-four seconds in:

Game of Thrones: The Frozen Lake

Compare that to the actual shots shown in the episode, which go from a direct angle on the character falling, to being ripped apart, to a look up at Jon Snow, to being ripped apart, then back to Jon Snow. The angle screenshotted (the one clearly used by the documentary crew) isn't there:

Game of Thrones: The Frozen Lake

So could the pickup truck still be around? Sure. Also, there were probably a few more trucks offscreen, as well as craft services and -- pick up your jaw off the floor -- some cameras. Just know that next time you see this posted on @LOLThronesMistakes or whatever: it's not real.

Beric Dondarrion's flaming sword totally is, though.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.