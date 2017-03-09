What is dead may never die, but Malta's iconic Azure Window -- known to Game of Thrones fans for its prominent placement in Season 1 during the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) -- has definitely been swallowed by the sea for now.

The famous arch, which was also featured in Clash of the Titans, collapsed yesterday, according to reports. Located on Gozo island and formally known as Tieqa tad-Dwejra, its new home is at the bottom of the Mediterranean.

Here it is during a heartwarming moment on Thrones:

And, as shared by Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, here it is after the fall:

"Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion," Muscat wrote. "That sad day arrived."

The site from where one could admire it-Tieqa tad-Dwejra. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/S4XV6MyKRu — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

The arch's natural beauty, combined with its pop culture cred from Thrones and Clash of the Titans, made it a popular tourist destination. However, erosion eventually became such an issue that authorities banned walking over the site, instating a fine of over $1,500 for lawbreakers.

Local environmental agencies were enraged when Thrones filmed its wedding scene at the arch back in 2010, since the crew used "a sand-like substance made from powdered hard stone" to coat the fossil-rich site. However, it was a storm that eventually did the arch in, as local resident Roger Chessell confirmed to The Times of Malta.

"There was a big raging sea beneath the window," he said. "Suddenly, the arch collapsed into the sea with a loud whoomph, throwing up a huge spray. By the time the spray had faded, the stack had gone too."