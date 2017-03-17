FX has set a premiere for its latest limited series (no, not from Ryan Murphy).

Trust, a 10-episode series that will focus on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, will premiere in January, the network announced Friday. The project comes from the Oscar-winning team behind Slumdog Millionaire: director Danny Boyle, writer Simon Beaufoy and producer Christian Colson.

"We're thrilled to begin production on Trust," FX CEO John Landgraf said in a statement. "The scripts from Simon Beaufoy are fantastic; surprising, nuanced, funny. They give Danny Boyle so much to work with. We appreciate everything that they, Christian Colson and all of our producing partners have done that will help make Trust a show that is certain make the Platinum Age of television even a little weightier."

John Paul Getty III

Trust takes place in July 1973, when the 16-year-old oil fortune heir was kidnapped in Rome. His kidnappers demanded $17 million, but the ordeal was surprisingly drawn out when police thought it might've been a prank, Getty's parents were too broke to pay the ransom, and John Getty Sr. refused to pay because he believed his other 14 grandchildren could be kidnapped if he were to "pay one penny now." Getty's captors infamously cut off his ear and mailed it to the family that November, and eventually lowered the request to $3 million, which was paid; Getty was released Dec. 15, 1973. He died in February 2011 at 54.

Casting is currently underway, with production set to begin in June in London and Rome.

Boyle, Beaufoy and Colson each took home Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight total in 2009. Boyle won Best Director, Beaufoy won Best Adapted Screenplay and Colson won Best Picture as the film's producer. This is their first collaboration on a television project.

Trust will premiere in January.