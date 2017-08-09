FX is making it even easier for fans to watch its stellar programming. This September, FX Networks and Comcast will launch FX+, a new commercial-free service that puts more quality television in front of the eyeballs of XFinity TV subscribers for just $5.99 per month.

The new service, which officially launches Tuesday, Sept. 5, allows subscribers to upgrade to a platform that features current seasons of every FX and FXX original series and every season of many current and legacy library titles of FX originals.

John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, does not anticipate that every XFinity subscriber will make the choice to sign up for yet another service when there are a number of options already out there, but he is hopeful that there are a number of fans who will definitely see the merits of FX+ and what is now available to them.

"I'm really excited for those really passionate fans or [for those people who] have the desire not to experience commercials or the desire to have the full set -- basically have the whole brand in one place -- we can now offer that to them," said Landgraf during the Television Critics Association summer press tour Wednesday.

FX+ will include the complete series of critically acclaimed shows The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, Damages, The League, Terriers, Legit, Lights Out, Louie, Nip/Tuck, Over There, Rescue Me, The Riches, Thief, and Wilfred. Current, ongoing and future programming that will be available on FX+ include American Horror Story, The Americans, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Crime Story, Archer, Fargo, Atlanta, Baskets, You're the Worst, Better Things, Feud, Legion, Snowfall, The Strain, and Taboo. New shows Trust and the network's untitled animated Deadpool series, which both debut in 2018, will also be available.

But lest you worry you will need to subscribe to FX+ to have access to old episodes of some of your favorite FX and FXX shows, Landgraf said many of the series will still be available to stream via outside streaming services Netflix, Amazon and Hulu -- at least for now.