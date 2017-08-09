FX's birth-of-crack-cocaine crime drama Snowfall has kinda flown under the radar this summer, overshadowed by the Game of Thrones juggernaut and the more immediately pleasurable but less ambitious crime series Ozark on Netflix. But maybe now that it's been renewed for Season 2, more people will find it. It feels like a slow burner.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, FX announced that the series from John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron will return next year. The 10-episode first season starts its second half tonight.

Set in Los Angeles in 1983, the series follows several people on both sides and at different levels of the drug industry, including entrepreneurial street-level dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris); Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler who gets in too deep while running errands for a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative who starts an ill-advised, unsanctioned operation to use drug money to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Breaking Bad's Emily Rios), a crime lord's daughter with grand ambitions of her own.

FX is looking to solidify the core of its dramas with The Americans and The Strain ending soon and Fargo on indefinite hiatus.

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.