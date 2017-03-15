FX has ordered a second season of Legion, the network announced Wednesday.

However, fans of the surreal drama will have to wait a while to figure out what's next for David Haller (Dan Stevens), as Legion's second season won't premiere until 2018.

Based on the Marvel comics, Legion follows David after he realizes that the voices in his head aren't because he's schizophrenic -- he's a mutant. With the help of his girlfriend and fellow mutant Syd (Rachel Keller), David winds up under the tutelage of Melanie Bird (Jean Smart), a therapist with unconventional methods and a unique team of specialists who aim to help David learn to control his powers and stay safe.

Legion is executive-produced by Noah Hawley, who also helms Fargo for FX.

"The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement," Eric Schrier, FX's president of original programming, said in a statement. "More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It's a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion."

Legion airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.