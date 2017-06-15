Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Move over, Jessica Alba. There's a new Honey on the scene. FX has picked up an hour-long drama Honey from Gerard Barrett, Deadline reports.

Details about the drama haven't been released, but the story will take place in the world of corporate espionage.

Barrett is an Irish filmmaker who's best known for the 2014 Sundance film Glassland, which starred Toni Collette and Jack Reynor. The film told the story of a man who was forced to take a questionable job in the hopes of reuniting his family and helping his mother battle her alcohol addiction.

He also directed the Chloe Grace Moretz and Charlize Theron film Brain on Fire, which starred Moretz as a journalist who begins having seizures and hearing voices.

In addition to Honey, FX also has Trust, about John Paul Getty III, and Pose, a 1980s Ryan Murphy drama, in the pipeline for 2018.