Okay Fuller House fans, you can finally relax about that mid-season cliffhanger.

Candace Cameron-Bure announced via Twitter video on Monday that the Netflix sitcom will return on Dec. 22 and all of your questions about whether DJ (Cameron-Bure) will end up with Matt (John Brotherton) or Steve (Scott Weinger) will be answered.

The first half of Season 3 ended with DJ unknowingly admitting to Steve that she's still in love with him. Meanwhile, Matt confessed to Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) that he's planning to propose to DJ once the Tanners and Gibblers land in Japan for Steve's wedding to C.J. Yeah, awkward.

The second half of the season will come with nine brand new episodes for you to binge over the holiday season. Check out Cameron-Bure's full video below.

Candace is here with some BIG news to help those mid-season blues! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2pk8IoOhE2 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) November 13, 2017

Fuller House is currently streaming on Netflix.