Fuller House Season 3 went where no one has gone before -- The Gibbler House.

It's been 30 years since Fuller House' flagship series Full House premiered and even though Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) has been part of the magic all along, we've never seen inside the quirky house that fostered such a unique individual. Fans will not be disappointed in the literal fun house when they see it in Season 3 -- there's farting chairs, a velcro wall and cotton candy on the cob, just for starters.

"Our set decorators knocked it out of the park. It was even weirder than I could ever imagine," Andrea Barber told us on the Fuller House Paley Fall Preview carpet. "I knew the decorations would be pretty crazy -- like a giraffe and a wishing well, all sorts of crazy things you'd never expect in a house."

And Barber got her two big requests to make an appearance as well! Kimmy's famous unicycle from the original series and a tribute to her pet ostrich that terrorized Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) in the original series showed up.

You can get your full dose of Gibbler goodness in Episode 5.

Fuller House Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.