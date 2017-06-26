Pull out your calendars and mark down September 22nd, Tanner Family fans. The date is not only the 30th anniversary of Full House, it will be the Season 3 premiere date of Fuller House.
Candace Cameron posted the news on Instagram Monday morning that the first part -- nine episodes -- of the Netflix reboot of everyone's favorite family sitcom would return this fall. Cameron attached a cute throwback picture to the very first season of Full House to celebrate.
The first two seasons of Fuller House both premiered in 2016, which is an impressive feat even for the workhorses at Netflix. Now, fans will have to wait a little longer between seasons, but not as long as we'd thought. Given Netflix's tendency to drop big shows in the months of November and December (think Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Jessica Jones), we're not going to look this gift horse in the mouth.
Fuller House returns September 22nd on Netflix.