Pull out your calendars and mark down September 22nd, Tanner Family fans. The date is not only the 30th anniversary of Full House, it will be the Season 3 premiere date of Fuller House.

Candace Cameron posted the news on Instagram Monday morning that the first part -- nine episodes -- of the Netflix reboot of everyone's favorite family sitcom would return this fall. Cameron attached a cute throwback picture to the very first season of Full House to celebrate.

Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1 🤗🏡 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:22am PDT



The first two seasons of Fuller House both premiered in 2016, which is an impressive feat even for the workhorses at Netflix. Now, fans will have to wait a little longer between seasons, but not as long as we'd thought. Given Netflix's tendency to drop big shows in the months of November and December (think Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Jessica Jones), we're not going to look this gift horse in the mouth.

Fuller House returns September 22nd on Netflix.