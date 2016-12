Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

It's a Merry Christmas for the Fuller House gang: Netflix announced that the series, now in its second season, will return for Season 3 in 2017. The announcement was made on social media on Christmas Eve -- making for some of the cutest renewal news posts of all time.

Holiday wishes, answered. 🎁 Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/pJkRASTpBj — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 25, 2016

Fuller House Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.