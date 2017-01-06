Jason Momoa, who no matter what else he does will always be Khal Drogo from the first season of Game of Thrones, stars in a series coming to Netflix on Jan. 20. It's called Frontier, and it's about an outlaw who's playing Robin Hood against the Hudson Bay Company's monopoly on the fur trade in 1700s Canada. Think The Revenant, but sexier.

Jason Momoa, Frontier

The first official trailer dropped on Friday, and it's full of people in powdered wigs talking about what a scary brute Momoa's Declan Harp is. Meanwhile, Harp is out in the woods slicing people up with a knife. It's going to be action-packed and intense. Combine this with Tom Hardy's Taboo on FX and you're all set for old-timey real-man action-dramas this winter.

The six-episode first season already aired on Discovery Canada last year, and has been renewed for a second season.

Frontier arrives on Netflix Friday, Jan. 20.