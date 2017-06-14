We are already fully onboard with Netflix's upcoming comedy Friends from College.

The series focuses on a group of friends 20 years after they graduated Harvard together, and it has one hell of a cast. Friends from College stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse and Jae Suh Park. Billy Eichner, Kate McKinnon and Ike Barinholtz also appear.

Based on the first official trailer, the relationships between these friends are going to get messy fast! There are affairs, party busses with stripper poles, fights over deciding whether or not to have a child and also some slow-mo walking for good measure because, why not?

Friends from College comes from Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Francesca Delbanco, with Stoller directing all eight episodes.

Friends from College premieres Friday, July 14 on Netflix.