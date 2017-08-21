Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Friends from College, Netflix's comedy about a tight-knit group of Harvard alumni whose lives remain hopelessly entangled more than 15 years after they've graduated, has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service announced Monday.

Like Season 1, Season 2 will consist of eight half-hour episodes.

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smolders, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse and Jae Suh Park. Season 1 didn't receive positive reviews -- it has just a 44 rating on TV Guide's sister site Metacritic -- but featured memorable guest appearances by Kate McKinnon, Ike Barinholtz, Chris Elliott and Seth Rogen.

The series was co-created by Nicholas Stoller, who also directs every episode, and Francesca Delbanco, who executive-produces and writes with Stoller.

This month Netflix has also renewed freshman series Ozark, GLOW and Anne With an E and canceled Gypsy.

A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been set.