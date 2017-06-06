It's a Friday Night Lightsreunion! Zach Gilford has joined the cast of Kingdomfor its final season, reuniting him with fellow FNL alum Matt Lauria.

The MMA drama follows the story of a retired MMA who turns to training to pay the bills. Drama ensues as he struggles between running a gym and keeping his family together.

Gilford is set to become the love interest of Lisa, played by his real-life wife Kiele Sanchez, according to Entertainment Weekly. On the show, the two meet in a transcendental meditation class and he winds up asking her out on a date.

Alongside Sanchez and Lauria, the series also stars Frank Grillo, Nick Jonas, Joanna Going and Jonathan Tucker. Catch the final season of Kingdom Wednesdays at 8/7c on the Audience Network on DirectTV.