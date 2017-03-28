The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited on Monday, and we can't understate how happy that makes us.

Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell gathered together at a swank oceanside location for the epic reunion. Sadly, James Avery, who played the family patriarch Uncle Phil, died from complications during open heart surgery in 2013.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote on Instagram. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Fresh Prince stared Smith as Will, a Philadelphia kid who moves in with his wealthy relatives, including his uncle Phil, aunt Vivian (Reid), cousins Ashley (Ali) and Hilary (Karyn), and the Banks' family butler Geoffrey (Marcell). It aired for six seasons on NBC from 1991 to 1996, but always lived on in our hearts (and Saturday morning reruns).