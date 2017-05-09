Will Louis go the distance with Michael Bolton? Professionally, that is.

On Fresh Off the Boat's two-part finale, which kicks off Tuesday, Louis (Randall Park) is faced with a dilemma when Jessica (Constance Wu) suggests moving to a posh neighborhood -- and buying their first house -- so Evan (Ian Chen) can go to a private school. Money's tight, but luckily Marvin (Ray Wise) has got Louis' back.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Marvin tells Louis that he has a "friend that can help you free up some cash." And that pal is none other than Michael Bolton, who must be in Florida 183 days of the year for tax purposes. The crooner has a business proposal for Louis: to become a silent partner in Cattleman's.



"It's a tough decision because the family has finally come to this place where we're doing well. At the beginning of the first season we had just moved to Orlando and it was hard to start from scratch, and we started this restaurant. And it's doing well, so the question is whether to take it to the next level," Park tells TVGuide.com. "This business opportunity seems like a great idea, but it's also a big risk, and the restaurant's also his baby. So to kind of partner up with anyone is scary but this is Michael Bolton."

Louis is still wary of the deal because he doesn't want to lose control of Cattleman's. "But during the course of the episodes, I kind of lose control of that," Park teases. "Bolton definitely gets a little eager."



And though Bolton's appearance is a one-off, don't rule out him popping back up on the show -- which is still awaiting a Season 4 renewal -- especially to sing. "There was no singing from him unfortunately, but who knows? A lot is up in the air [by the end of the finale]," Park says. "Maybe we'll get some music in the future."

Part 1 of Fresh Off the Boat's Season 3 finale -- cheekily titled "This Is Us" -- airs Tuesday at 9/8c on ABC. Part 2, titled "This Isn't Us," airs next Tuesday at the same time.