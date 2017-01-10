Freeform announced some big moves Tuesday morning.

The network formerly known as ABC Family ordered The Bold Type, a drama inspired by the life of Hearst Magazines chief content officer and former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, to series; renewed The Bachelor spin-off docu-series Happily Ever After? with a new cast; renewed The Fosters for a fifth season; and announced premiere dates for Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy.

The Bold Type is set to premiere in the summer. It follows the lives of three young employees of the women's magazine Scarlet as they try to figure "it all" out. It stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, the editor-in-chief of Scarlet Magazine. Interestingly, a reality series about Cosmopolitan employees, So Cosmo, premieres Feb. 8 on E!

Happily Ever After? premiered last fall and followed Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fianceé Lauren Bushnell as they navigated life post-The Bachelor. Season 2 will shift focus to Emily and Haley Ferguson, fan-favorite twins who competed on Ben's season and appeared many times on Happily Ever After? as friends of the couple. It premieres Monday, March 2 at 9/8c.

Maia Mitchell, The Fosters

The Fosters was renewed for a fifth season before the premiere of Season 4. The fifth season will bring its episode count to over 100. Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8/7c.

And finally, Season 5 of the foodie sitcom Young & Hungry will premiere Monday, March 13, at 8/7c, followed by Season 6 premiere of Baby Daddy at 8:30/7:30c.