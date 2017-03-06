Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Fosters Cast Shares Each Other's Secret Talents and Pet Peeves

Freeform announced its summer schedule on Monday, including the return dates for Shadowhunters and The Fosters.

Shadowhunters' midseason premiere will air on Monday, June 5 at 8/7c. In the second half of Season 2, Shadowhunters will explore the growing rift between Shadowhunters and the Downworlders at the New York Institute, and will also introduce a new Shadowhunter named Sebastian, played by Will Tudor.

The Shadowhunters' midseason premiere will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of Stitchers at 9/8c.

On Tuesday, July 11 at 8/7c, The Fosters will return for its fifth season, which will feature the drama's 100th episode.

After the Fosters premiere, Freeform will premiere its new drama The Bold Type, which is inspired by Heart Magazines chief content officer Joanna Coles. The Office's Melora Hardin stars in the series as Jacqueline, the editor-in-chief of Scarlet Magaine. Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page and Matt Ward also star.