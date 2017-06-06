Missing the teenage supernatural shenanigans of the Misfits? Freeform is about to reintroduce you to your favorite British TV series with a whole new cast of characters. The network has given a pilot order to a new Misfits series.

From the minds of Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, the new Misfits will reboot the original series with new characters played by Ashleigh Lathrop, Tre Hall, Allie MacDonald and Jake Cannavale, Deadline reports.

For those unfamiliar, Misfits followed the story of a group of teenage delinquents sentenced to community service who mysteriously obtain supernatural abilities when a lightning storms hits them on the job. Their abilities range from immortality to time travel to invisibility -- just a few of the talents you sincerely hope criminally-minded teens never acquire. The series ran for five seasons in England until it concluded in 2013.

Should this pilot be ordered to series, it would fit in nicely with Freeform's other supernatural and fantasy-based series like Shadowhunters, Marvel's Cloak and Dagger and Siren.