Now that Freeform -- formerly known as ABC Family -- has found its groove with shows like The Bold Type and The Fosters, the network is doubling down on its original programming.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network will expand from two to four nights of original shows, adding about 10 to 20 more hours of programming to its lineup. That means you'll get to see twice as many pilots ordered to series compared to 2017 and even more good shows with hot young stars hitting your screens next year!

New shows already headed to Freeform include the mermaid drama Siren, comic book shows Marvel's Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors, the comedy Alone Together, and the black-ish spin-off grown-ish. Plus, the network ordered 10 additional episodes for Shadowhunters' third season and already renewed The Bold Type for two more seasons.

While scripted programming seems to be the focus, Freeform isn't isn't putting the brakes on reality TV. The network recently ordered seven episodes of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, a show offering up an intimate look at the magical weddings that place at Disney destinations around the world.

Despite all of the new shows headed your way, there will still be room for those Harry Potter marathons and all the Freeform staples like 13 Days of Halloween.

Grown-ish premieres Jan. 3 at 8/7c meanwhile Alone Together heads to Freeform Jan. 10 at 8:30/7:30c. Siren will make its debut March 29 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere and Shadowhunters is set to return on April 3. Marvel's Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors are also expected to air in 2018.