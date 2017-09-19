Good news for those of you who can't get off Twitter. You don't have to get off Twitter!

Fox is teaming up with Twitter to promote three of its fall shows in pretty interesting ways. The most notable is the introduction of a live Empirepre-show which can be streamed on the Empire Twitter account. The shows will start on Sept. 20 at 7:30/6:30c, a week before Empire returns for Season 4, and run before every episode this season. Cast members and industry experts are expected to stop by to talk about the show.

The comedy The Mick will try something new to kick off the partnership when it streams star Kaitlin Olson's five favorite episodes of the series. The cast and producers will also live-tweet the event, which begins Tuesday night at 11 ET/8 PT on the show's official Twitter account.

New comedy Ghosted, starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as a pair of experts in the paranormal, will be previewed early on Twitter. The pilot episode will be shown on the Ghosted Twitter account nightly at 9 ET/6 PT from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24. The streams will be followed by a live Q&A with cast members.

Empire returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c, The Mick debuts its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c, and Ghosted debuts Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c.