Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Summer is approaching and while that usually means long days at the pool, playing outside and shirking responsibilities -- it also means it's time for some TV.

Fox is the latest network to unveil its summer programming, welcoming fans back to the couch for new series Love Connection -- a revival of the classic dating game with new host Andy Cohen -- and Beat Shazam -- a Name that Tune for the digital age hosted by Jamie Foxx, where contestants will try to outsmart the song-identifying app Shazam (yes, for real).

For culinary fans or those who just love Gordon Ramsay yelling at people, you'll want to circle May 31 on your calendar. That's when the famous potty-mouthed chef returns for a double dose, beginning with MasterChef at 8/7c and The F Word with Gordon Ramsay, a live cooking show competition, at 9/8c.

Get the scoop on all of your returning Spring shows

John Cena returns to show you what being tough really means with American Grit in mid-June, while So You Think You Dance is ready to make you cry once again the next day.

Check out FOX's full summer schedule below.

Sunday, May 14

2017 MISS USA - 9/8c

Thursday, May 25

Love Connection - 8/7c

Beat Shazam - 9/8c

Wednesday, May 31

MasterChef - 8/7c

The F Word with Gordon Ramsay - 9/8c

Sunday, June 11

American Grit - 9/8c

Monday, June 12

So You Think You Can Dance - 8/7c

Superhuman - 9/8c