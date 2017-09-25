Fox has finally told us when Rent is due.

The network revealed in May that it was adding the Tony-winning play to its calendar of live musical productions, and at the Television Critics Association press tour this summer, Fox bosses estimated that Rent would premiere sometime in late 2018.

Well, they were close. The network announced today that Fox's take on Rent will premiere Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at 7/6c. If you're wondering why Fox chose that day, football may be the answer. That's the Sunday in the middle of the two-week gap between the Super Bowl and the conference championships, which would allow Fox to heavily promote the musical during its broadcast of football playoff games. (That is, if NFL ratings stop sliding.)

Details on the musical itself are slim as it's so far off from production and no cast members have been announced. All we do know is that Grease: Live's Marc Platt will be producing it, and it will be a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Boheme" and centers on seven artist friends struggling to maintain their Bohemian lifestyle while battling personal turmoil, HIV and their former cohort turned corporate landlord.

Fox's next musical project is A Christmas Story, which is scheduled to air Sunday, Dec. 17.