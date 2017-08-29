Watching American politics has become a weird mixture of a sporting event and a really terrible reality show, which is possibly why even other countries tune in to watch the circus that has become the United States news cycle. The United Kingdom, however, has decided to part ways with one major American news source: Fox News.

"21st Century Fox has decided to cease providing a feed of Fox News Channel in the U.K.," a Fox rep said. "Fox News is focused on the U.S. market and designed for a U.S. audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the U.K."

Anyone who's ever watched Fox News knows that it's heavily American focused, which doesn't make it a high priority for U.K viewers. Given that the ratings were so meager, it's clear that Fox News was not a great investment for 20th Century Fox or their British partner, Sky.