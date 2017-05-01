If you thought your Monday was bad, at least you're not Fox News.

Fox News co-president Bill Shine has resigned following several scandals endured by the network in recent months, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Shine, who has been with Fox News since 1996 and served as co-president since Roger Ailes' ousting last year, worked closely with and was a vocal supporter of Bill O'Reilly, who exited Fox News this month following sexual harassment claims.

Shine was also accused of trying to cover-up sexual harassment incidents involving his former boss Ailes, who left the company after Fox News' Gretchen Carlson sued him. Shine's name was also included in other lawsuits against the network.

This is the latest major Fox News shakeup following the departures of Ailes, O'Reilly, Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Longtime Fox News executive Suzanne Scott will take over Shine's position.

Fox News was also hit with another lawsuit on Monday, Deadline says. On-air talent Diana Falzone filed a gender and disability discrimination lawsuit against the network, claiming she was "demoted, marginalized, humiliated, and discriminated against" following the publishing of a supervisor-approved op-ed about being diagnosed with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that typically grows inside the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain.

Falzone's suit claims that she was taken off the air of all Fox News brands, including FoxNews.com, Fox News and Fox Business News, after the op-ed. Falzone's lawyer Nancy Erika Smith says that "once Diana disclosed her condition, Fox executives decided she no longer conformed to their image of on-air women as 'physically perfect.'"