After watching actors play the same roles on a hit TV show for years, it's easy to forget they've been other characters in different projects -- which can include Disney Channel Original Movies, a.k.a. DCOMs.

The Fosters is halfway through its fifth season and things are seriously heating up for the clan. While we anxiously wait for the second half to premiere, let's take a look back at all our faves who have a not-so-secret Disney Channel past.

1. David Lambert (Brandon Foster)

Three years before he was sleeping with his foster sister on The Fosters and being super moody, Lambert played a hockey player named Goose in Den Brother. Goose was the voice of reason for the TV movie's protagonist.

2. Maia Mitchell (Callie Adams Foster)

It's a shame there's not much singing and dancing in The Fosters, because Mitchell would totally dominate after her performance as McKenzie "Mack" Fox in Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2.

3. Jake T. Austin (Jesus Adams Foster #1)

While everyone knows Austin as Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and its corresponding TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place, you might have forgotten his role as Johnny Kapahala's 12-year-old uncle in the Johnny Tsunami sequel, Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board. His cuteness almost makes up for the fact he quit The Fosters.

4. Noah Centineo (Jesus Adams Foster #2)

Centineo stepped into the role on Season 3 after Austin left, but he previously starred in How to Build a Better Boy. He played Jaden, a star football player who crushed on the nerdy girl.

5. Ashley Argota (Lou Chan)

The lead singer of Someone's Little Sister, the band Brandon was part of for a hot sec, hung out with Centineo in How to Build a Better Boy. Argota's character, Nevaeh Barnes, was the antagonist in the DCOM, playing your typical high school mean girl.

6. Reiley McClendon (Nico Cerar)

The guy who broke Brandon's hand and tried to get Callie in huge trouble with the fake ID scam starred in two DCOMs as a kid: Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off (above, right) and Buffalo Dreams. Thankfully, neither of his Disney characters were nearly as vindictive as Nico was.

7. Chris Warren (Ty Hensdale)

Before Warren got involved in a hit-and-run with Mariana, Jesus, and their birth mom, he broke the status quo in the High School Musical films as basketball player Zeke, who secretly loved baking.

8. Garrett Clayton (Chase Dillon)

Chase was the thespian who treated Mariana badly after she didn't want to have sex with him at a party. Thankfully, Clayton's DCOM character from Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 was totally opposite. Tanner literally sang a song about smiling. Honestly, Chase probably would've punched Tanner.

9. Hayley Kiyoko (Gabi)

Though Kiyoko's role on The Fosters as a foster kid living at Girls United was minor, she played a major character in Lemonade Mouth, a.k.a. the DCOM that was low key The Breakfast Club with a musical twist.

10. Mercedes Colon (Margo Velasquez)

Before Colon started playing Margo, she was Lt. Grace Torres in Tiger Cruise. Her character had to teach her younger sister that joining the military wasn't all about fancy jets and cool camo clothes.

11. Alessandra Torresani (Brooke)

Remember Brooke, the foster kid in Girls United who punched another girl and then sicced her psycho druggie boyfriend on Callie? Her character in Going to the Mat was much, much nicer, though it'd be hard not to be.

12. Corbin Bleu (Mercutio)

It's probably more likely you forgot Bleu guest-starred on the R&J episode of The Fosters, rather than the fact he was Chad Danforth in the High School Musical movies. (He also starred in the DCOM Jump In!, not pictured.) Bleu played Mercuito in Brandon's reimagining of Romeo and Juliet. Seriously, what's up with Bleu's frequency of playing characters in the Shakespeare tragedy? He played Romeo on an episode of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide the same year High School Musical premiered.

